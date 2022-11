It was a dominant performance by Kevin Willard's Terps for a second straight day, as Maryland took it to Miami early and often Sunday, defeating the Hurricanes by a score of 88-70 to claim the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship.

Donta Scott led all five starters in double-figure scoring with a game-high 24 points, while the starting backcourt of Jahmir Young and Don Carey chipped in with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Watch Willard, Young and Carey react following the Terps' win over Miami in the video player below.