It was a tough night for Kevin Willard's Terps, as they shot just 2 of 22 from beyond the arc in a 56-52 loss to Tennessee in Brooklyn.

Maryland was led by senior guard Jahmir Young, who scored a game-high 18 points in a losing effort, while fellow senior Donta Scott added nine points and eight rebounds.

Watch Willard, Young and Scott all react following the Terps' loss to Tennessee in the video player below.