COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps moved to 3-0 to open the Kevin Willard era following a 76-52 win over Binghamton. Kevin Willard's squad was led once again by sophomore forward Julian Reese, who recorded a game-high 19 points, and senior forward Donta Scott, who added 10 points and a game-high 9 rebounds in the win.

Watch Willard, Reese and Scott react following the Terps' win over the Bearcats in the video player below.