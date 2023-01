COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kevin Willard's Terps returned home after back-to-back road games and ended a three-game conference skid with a 80-73 win over No. 24 Ohio State.

The Terps were led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who tied a career high with 30 points, while adding 11 rebounds for his first double-double in a Maryland uniform. All five Terps starters scored in double figures, including senior forward Donta Scott, who added 12 points, knocking down a pair of triples in the process.

Watch Willard, Young and Scott react following the Terps' win over the Buckeyes in the video player below.