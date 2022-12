COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kevin Willard's team won their final non-conference tune-up before Big Ten play starts in earnest, pulling away from UMBC in the second half for a 80-64 win.

Senior guard Don Carey led the way, getting hot from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 19 points. Sophomore big man Julian Reese saw his first action since the first half of the UCLA game and finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Watch Willard, Carey and Reese all react following the Terps' win in the video player below.