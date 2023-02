COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Despite some struggles shooting the ball, the Terps were able to use their defense to help create some offense as they handily beat No. 21 Indiana at home, 66-55.

The Terps were led by Jahmir Young, Donta Scott and Julian Reese, who all finished in double-figure scoring.

Watch Willard, Scott and Reese react following the win in the video player below.