COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps moved to 8-0 to open the Kevin Willard era following a Big Ten-opening 71-66 win over Illinois.

Maryland was led by senior guard Jahmir Young, who scored a game-high 24 points and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Watch Willard address the media following the Terps' win over the Illini in the video player below.