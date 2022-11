The Terps moved to 6-0 to open the Kevin Willard era following a convincing 95-79 win over Juan Dixon's Coppin State Eagles.

Maryland was led by sophomore forward Julian Reese, who scored a new career-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Watch Willard address the media following the Terps' win over the Eagles in the video player below.