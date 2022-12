COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kevin Willard's Terps snapped a three-game losing skid Thursday night and were able to get some of their confidence back in the process, cruising to a 75-45 win over Saint Peter's.

Maryland was led by senior wing Hakim Hart, who scored a game-high 20 points in the winning effort. Hart previously scored his career-high 32 points against Saint Peter's the last time these two teams met during the 2020-2021 season.

Watch Willard react following the Terps' win over the Peacocks in the video player below.