COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Things get more difficult in a hurry for Michael Locksley and the Terps following a 79-0 win over Howard with nationally ranked Syracuse coming to town for a Week 2 match up that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Watch Locksley discuss the challenges of Syracuse's up tempo offense and their physical pass rush, the Terps' battle for the starting spot at left guard and more in the video player below.