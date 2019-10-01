COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland football will look to bounce back this week from their Friday night shutout loss to Penn State when they travel north to play Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will be without head coach Chris Ash who was relieved of his duties following his team's shutout loss to Michigan.

Watch head coach Michael Locksley discuss his team's health, what it is like to take over on an interim basis in the middle of the season and more in the video player below.