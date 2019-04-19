WATCH: Marcus Lewis excelling under new Maryland staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of a rocky 2018 campaign, cornerback Marcus Lewis has excelled this spring under new head coach Mike Locksley and position coach Cory Robinson.
Watch Lewis address the media following the Terps' 11th spring practice in the video player below.
