The last time the Terps faced a top-10 opponent on Dec. 28, they came away with a 70-64 road win at No. 6 Wisconsin. Mark Turgeon's team will try for their second win over a top-10 team in as many weeks Jan. 7 when they host No. 5 Iowa and national player of the year candidate Luka Garza.

Watch Turgeon discuss the status of senior guard Darryl Morsell, break down Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes and more in the video player below.