Following a tough loss at Penn State Friday night, the Terps have a quick turnaround as they get set to host No. 7 Ohio State Monday night. Maryland will likely need to shoot the ball better and turn the ball over less as they look for their fourth win this season over a ranked opponent.

Watch head coach Mark Turgeon discuss the Terps' offensive woes and preview Monday night's game versus the Buckeyes in the video player below.