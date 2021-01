Maryland struggled in it's first meeting with Michigan, falling to the Wolverines 84-73 in College Park. But Mark Turgeon's team enters Tuesday night's game in Ann Arbor having won their last two road games this season versus ranked opponents. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are coming off of their first loss of the season at Minnesota in their last outing.

Watch Turgeon preview the Terps' upcoming game at Michigan in the video player below.