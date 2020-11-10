TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Mark Turgeon previews the 2020-2021 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of a share of last season's Big Ten regular-season title, Mark Turgeon's Maryland squad has a lot of questions that need to be answered heading into the 2020-2021 season.

Turgeon addressed the media via Zoom Nov. 10 as part of Maryland's virtual Media Day. Watch Turgeon discuss how his team has had to handle COVID, the progress of Chol Marial, what to expect from Jarius Hamilton, Aaron Wiggins and more in the video player below.