COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland completed a season sweep of Ohio State Saturday, led by Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando. Mark Turgeon's team also got a career high 14 points from freshman guard Serrel Smith, who saw more minutes that usual in the absence of Eric Ayala, who missed the entire second half due to illness.

Watch Turgeon break down the Terps' 72-62 win over the Buckeyes in the video player below.