Seniors Taulia Tagovailoa, Chig Okonkwo and Jordan Mosley all had productive outings Saturday versus Penn State, but it wasn't enough as numerous mistakes plagued the Terps through the game as they fell at home to the Nittany Lions, 31-14.

Watch Tagovailoa, Okonkwo and Mosley react following the Terps' loss in the videos below.