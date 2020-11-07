TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Michael Locksley breaks down big win over Penn State

For the second straight week, Michael Locksley's offense got off to a fast start, scoring a touchdown on the game's opening drive and scoring touchdowns on three of the next five drives in the first half to take a commanding 28-7 lead into the locker room.

The defense stepped up big with a turnover and a score to start the second half as the Terps cruised to a 35-19 win at border rival Penn State.

Watch Locksley address the media following the Terps' huge road win in the video player below.