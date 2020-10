COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michael Locksley's offense got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on each of Maryland's first three possessions. But Minnesota scored 31 unanswered points to take a 38-21 lead before Maryland mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter and OT to win the game 45-44.

Watch Locksley address the media following the Terps' home-opening win in the video player below.