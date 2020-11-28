TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Michael Locksley breaks down Indiana loss

Maryland faced an uphill battle at Indiana, with multiple starters out and the team having been forced to take two weeks off due to a COVID outbreak. Still, the team competed admirably in the first half and looked like they might have a chance to pull the upset if they could clean a few things up. But Maryland struggled in the second half, falling to Indiana by a final score of 27-11.

Watch head coach Michael Locksley break down the Terps' loss at Indiana in the video player below.