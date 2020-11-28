 TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Michael Locksley breaks down Indiana loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 15:47:09 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Michael Locksley breaks down Indiana loss

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland faced an uphill battle at Indiana, with multiple starters out and the team having been forced to take two weeks off due to a COVID outbreak. Still, the team competed admirably in the first half and looked like they might have a chance to pull the upset if they could clean a few things up. But Maryland struggled in the second half, falling to Indiana by a final score of 27-11.

Watch head coach Michael Locksley break down the Terps' loss at Indiana in the video player below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}