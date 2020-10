Year 2 of the Michael Locksley era got off to a decent enough start, with the Terps kicking a field goal on the game's opening drive to give Maryland a 3-0 lead.

It was all downhill from there, as Michael Locksley's squad was outscored 43-0 the rest of the way.

Watch Locksley address the media following the Terps' 43-3 season-opening loss in the video player below.