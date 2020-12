Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley addressed the media Dec. 1 for his weekly press conference via Zoom as the Terps prepare to face Michigan in Ann Arbor after suffering a tough road loss at Indiana the week before.

Watch Locksley discuss his handling of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the play of the team's JUCO newcomers, the team's preparation with COVID putting things in doubt and more in the video player below.