COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Despite all of the hype surrounding the Terps' passing attack heading into the season, it was Maryland's ground game which stole the show in a season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo. Redshirt freshman Roman Hemby rushed for a game-high 114 yards and a couple of touchdowns, including a 70-yard scamper to open up the second-half scoring.

The Terps' defense also impressed in the opener, holding Buffalo to 268 yards of total offense in the win.

Watch Maryland head coach Mike Locksley break down the Terps' season-opening win in the video player below.