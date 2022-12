COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's team took another step forward this season, building upon last year's six-win regular season by getting to seven regular-season wins in 2022 and earning a second straight bowl appearance. Now the Terps will look to win a second straight bowl game when they face former ACC foe NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Watch Locksley discuss the transfer portal, roster management, his team's upcoming game versus NC State and more in the video player below.