With Duke's Mayo as the title sponsor of the bowl game, the creamy white condiment was a prominent part of the game day experience. Players talked about their affinity for mayonnaise during the broadcast, while members of the media had mayonnaise bottles waiting for them at their seats in the press box.

There was even one crazy NC State fan in the stands who decided to put an entire jar of mayo in his mouth with a national television audience looking on.

But the highlight of the Duke's Mayo Bowl has without a doubt become the mayonnaisse bath the winning coach receives following their team's win.

Unfortunately for Maryland fans, Locksley's mayo bath was not televised as folks were told to tune in via an app as the station switched over to the Gator Bowl, which was already underway.

Luckily, video of the Terps head man being doused in mayo was readily available on social media.

Locksley was wise to wear a Maryland big hat to keep the condiment out of his eyes as the mayo was poured over his head. Unfortunately, as he removed the big hat there was still some remaining mayo in the cooler that got him on the head.

"A former Terp developed the hat and it gave me a little cover," Locksley said during his postgame press conference. "To be able to have that done because you won, as I told our team, sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself for the good of the team and that's what it was all about. And we got $10,000 out of it for whatever foundation we want to put it to, so I want to thank Duke's Mayo for that."

Watch Locksley take his mayo bath like a champ in the video below.