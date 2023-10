COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Coming off of their first loss of the season last week at Ohio State, Mike Locksley and the Terps seemed to be suffering from a homecoming hangover on Saturday, as they lost in walk-off fashion to an Illinois team that entered the day winless in Big Ten play.

Maryland finished the game with more total yards, first downs, sacks, and tackles for loss while they also held the edge in time of possession. But numerous mistakes proved costly in the end.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's 27-24 loss to the Illini. See what he had to say in the video player below.