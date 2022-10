Mike Locksley's team entered Saturday's game at Indiana with some key starters out for various reasons. The Terps were able to overcome missing those key pieces as they pulled out a 38-33 road win over Indiana. The win came with a price, however, as starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a lower body injury in the 4th quarter.

Watch Locksley break down his team's win, as well as discuss the status of Tagovailoa in the video player below.