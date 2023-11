COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's team got out of the gate fast, taking an early 3-0 lead, but Michigan score the next 23 straight points to take a commanding 23-10 lead into the half that they would not relinquish.

The Terps scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter but it wasn't enough, as Michigan was able to hang on for a 31-24 win.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's loss to the third-ranked Wolverines. See what he had to say in the video player below.