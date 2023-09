Mike Locksley's team flipped the scirpt from their previous two games, jumping out to a first-half 21-point lead en route to a 31-9 win at Michigan State to open Big Ten play.

Junior safety Beau Brade's first-quarter interception was the first of five takeaways for the Terps' defense as they scored 21 points off of those turnovers.

Taulia Tagovailoa once again led the offense with 223 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air and another 37 yards and a score on the ground.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over the Spartans. See what he had to say in the video player below.