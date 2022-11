COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps ended a three-game skid by closing out the regular season in shutout fashion, defeating Rutgers 37-0 on senior day. The seven regular-season wins and four Big Ten wins are the most for the program since first joining the league back in 2014.

Watch Locksley address the media following the Terps' shutout win over the Scarlet Knights in the video player below.