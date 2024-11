COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's team got out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but trailed 14-10 at the half.

The Terps then came out and scored a touchdown to take a 17-14 lead to start the third quarter, but were outscored by Rutgers 17-0 the rest of the way in a 31-17 home loss to the Scarlet Knights.

