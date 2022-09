COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Penalties plagued Mike Locksley's Terps throughout the game Saturday, as they committed 15 penalties for 141 yards versus SMU. But the defense was finally able to create some takeaways and came up with a couple of big 4th down stops late, as the Terps beat SMU 34-27.

Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby also impressed, rushing for 151 yards, his second 100-yard rushing performance in three games this season.

