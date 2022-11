COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of a bye, Mike Locksley began his weekly press conference once again by updating the status of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who did not dress for the Terps' homecoming win over Northwestern. He also previewed his team's upcoming game at Wisconsin. The Badgers, like the Terps, are also coming off of a bye and have had an extra week to prepare and get healthy.

