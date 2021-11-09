WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 11 press conference

 Watch Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference.
Mike Locksley's Terps remained in striking distance with Penn State for three-plus quarters, but some critical mistakes late led to a 31-14 loss. They will try once again to become bowl eligible this week when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan where they will face the Michigan State Spartans and All-American candidate running back Kenneth Walker on Saturday.

Watch Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.

