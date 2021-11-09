WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 11 press conference
Mike Locksley's Terps remained in striking distance with Penn State for three-plus quarters, but some critical mistakes late led to a 31-14 loss. They will try once again to become bowl eligible this week when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan where they will face the Michigan State Spartans and All-American candidate running back Kenneth Walker on Saturday.
Watch Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.