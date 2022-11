COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- For a second straight week, the Terps are coming off of their poorest performance of the season after being shutout 30-0 last Saturday at Penn State. Mike Locksley's team will need to quickly put that game behind them as things don't get any easier this week with No. 2 Ohio State coming to town.

Watch Maryland head coach Mike Locksley look back at the Penn State loss as well as look ahead to the Terps' upcoming game versus the Buckeyes in the video player below.