COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After two tough road losses in a row, the Terps went toe-to-toe with Ohio State last Saturday and got back to looking like the team that went 6-2 prior to their bye week. They will conclude the regular season this Saturday at home versus Rutgers as they attempt to win four conference games for the first time under head coach Mike Locksley.

Watch Locksley look back at the Ohio State loss as well as look ahead to the Terps' regular-season finale versus the Scarlet Knights in the video player below.