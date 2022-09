COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps kicked off the 2022 season with a convincing 31-10 home win over Buffalo. They will face their first road test of the season Week 2 when they travel Charlotte to face the 49ers.

Watch Locksley look back at the Terps' season-opening win as well as look ahead to their Week 2 road test at Charlotte in the video player below.