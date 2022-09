COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's offense was in high gear Week 2, as the Terps won their road opener in convincing fashion over Charlotte, 56-21. They return to the friendly confines of Maryland Stadium Week 3, where they will face a talented SMU team under the lights in primetime.

Watch Locksley look back at the Terps' road win as well as look ahead to their Week 3 primetime matchup with SMU in the video player below.