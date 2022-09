COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It wasn't always pretty, but Mike Locksley's Terps did what they needed to do to come away with a 34-27 win over a talented SMU team and move to 3-0 on the season. It won't get any easier in Week 4 as the Terps will kick off Big Ten play on the road at No. 4 Michigan.

Watch Locksley discuss Maryland's new partnership with SECU, the team's penalty issues, how playing on the road is like eating Grandma's mac and cheese and more in the video player below.