Maryland football will play one of their biggest home games in years Friday night when they host No. 5 Iowa in College Park. Both Mike Locksley's Terps and Hawkeyes come into the game undefeated with 4-0 records. For the Terps, they will look to go 5-0 for the first time since Ralph Friedgen's first season as head coach 20 years ago.

Watch Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.