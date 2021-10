The Terps will have the tough task this week of trying to rebound on the road at No. 7 Ohio State after suffering a devastating home loss to Iowa in which standout wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was lost for the season with a right knee injury. Head coach Mike Locksley knows his Terps are a better team than they showed last Friday night versus the Hawkeyes.

Watch Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.