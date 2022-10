COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps took an early lead last Saturday versus Michigan State and never looked back, defeating the Spartans 27-13 for their first Big Ten win of the season. They will look to make it two wins in a row this week when they host a solid Purdue team coming off of an impressive win at then-No. 21 Minnesota.

Watch Locksley discuss the Terps' upcoming game versus Purdue in the video player below.