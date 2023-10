COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps will face their stiffest test yet this week when they travel to Columbus to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes as part of FOX's Big Noon Saturday in a battle of undefeated teams.

The Buckeyes (4-0) enter Saturday's game well rested as they are coming off of a bye week following their last-second win at Notre Dame.

Watch Locksley look back on the Terps' win over Indiana and preview the Terps' upcoming game versus the Buckeyes in the video player below.

