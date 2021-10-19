WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 8 press conference

Maryland football comes off a bye week with an important game at Minnesota Week 8. Both the Terps and Golden Gophers enter Saturday's game with a 4-2 record, but with the team headed in different directions. Maryland comes into Saturday's game having lost two straight, while Minnesota is riding a two-game win streak. A win for Mike Locksley's Terps this week could be pivotal as they try to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Watch Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.