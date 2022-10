COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley began his weekly press conference by updating the status of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was carted off the field during the 4th quarter of the Terps' win at Indiana. He also previewed his team's upcoming Homecoming matchup with a Northwestern team that enters Saturday's game having lost five straight.

Watch Locksley's full Week 8 press conference in the video player below.