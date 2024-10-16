Advertisement

Three-star guard Christian Jeffrey commits to Maryland basketball

Maryland basketball has landed a commitment from three-star NYC guard Christian Jeffrey.

In-Game Chat: Indiana

Discuss Maryland's Big Ten road opener at Indiana in our forums with fellow Terp fans.

Maryland Game Day: Indiana

Catch up on Maryland and Indiana with news, stories, interviews, stats and all of today's broadcast information.

Three things to watch for versus Indiana

Three things to watch for when the Terps take on Indiana in their first conference road game of the season.

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 5 press conference (Indiana)

Watch Maryland head coach Mike Locksley preview the Terps' upcoming road game at Indiana.

Published Oct 16, 2024
WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 8 press conference: USC
Scott Greene  •  TerrapinSportsReport
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps will look to get back into the win column Saturday when they host USC on Homecoming weekend.

Coming off of a tough home loss to Northwestern under the lights last Friday night, changes have been made behind the scenes, according to Locksley.

Watch Locksley look back on last week's loss and look ahead to Saturday's game with USC in the video player below.

