WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 9 press conference

Maryland football looks to end a three game losing streak this week versus an Indiana team that also enters the weekend on a three-game skid of it's own. Making matters worse for the Hoosiers is the fact that they will likely be without their top two quarterbacks due to injury. This homecoming game is almost must-win territory for a Terps team looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Watch head coach Mike Locksley address the media at his weekly press conference in the video player below.