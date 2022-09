There is excitement in the air in College Park, as the Terps get set to open the 2022 season Sept. 3 versus Buffalo. Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is back to lead what should be an explosive offense. In front of Tagovailoa, the Terps return all five starters along the offensive line, including versatile senior Spencer Anderson.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Terps will be led in the middle by starting linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, the team's top returning tackler from a season ago.

Watch Tagovailoa, Anderson and Hyppolite all preview the Terps' upcoming season opener versus Buffalo in the videos below.