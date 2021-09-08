 TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players preview Howard
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 11:01:17 -0500') }} football

WATCH: Players preview Howard

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa kicked off the 2021 season in style, throwing for 332 yards and three scores in Maryland's season-opening win over border rival West Virginia. He was one of eight quarterbacks selected as a Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance.

A freshman All-American a season ago, cornerback Tarheeb Still picked up right where he left off versus the Mountaineers, recording a team-high seven total tackles and a sack in the Terps' season opener.

Watch Tagovailoa and Still look back on the Terps' season-opening win and look ahead to this week's matchup with FCS opponent Howard in the videos below.

